2023 Auto Expo Dates: Tickets for media and public

The tickets for 13th January 2023 are priced at Rs. 750 whereas the tickets for January 15, which is general visitors’ day, are priced at Rs. 350.

India’s beloved automobile show is returning after two years since the 2022 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2023 Auto Expo will be held between the 13th to 18th of January 2023 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. This year’s auto show will focus on electric vehicles and start-ups to push the EV revolution in India. Mentioned below are more details about the tickets and the biennial show.

Date Category Time January 12 Media 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM January 12 – 14 Business Visitors 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM January 15 Business Visitors 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM January 15 – 18 General Visitors 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

The 2023 Auto Expo will be inaugurated on January 12 that can only be attended with a special media invite that requires applicants to sign in and upload their respective media cards. The first couple of days are open for media personnel, dealers and business visitors. On January 15, the auto show will be open to the public from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and the show will conclude on January 18.

The tickets for 13th January 2023 are available on BookMyShow for Rs. 750 whereas the tickets for January 15, which is general visitors’ day, are priced at Rs. 350. You can book your tickets by clicking on this link.