2023 Audi RS5 Competition Plus: All you need to know

The bigger upgrades come with the competition plus package. Opt for that and you’ll get all the competition goodies along with manually adjustable coilovers.

Audi has announced a competition package and competition plus package for the RS5 and RS5 Sportback. The hardcore Audi RS5 Coupe and Sportback will be available with a new Competition package for the year 2023. Audi claims that the new car is louder, lower, and faster than the standard RS5 and expects to begin taking orders next month for the pack.

TThe 2023 Audi RS5 will continue to use Audi’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine that produces the same 441 bhp and 600 Nm of torque as before. However, the Competition pack increases the sportscar’s top speed from the standard 250 kilometers per hour to 289 kmph. That’s 6 mph more than the previous Dynamic Plus package.

P-Zero Corsas are also optional on the RS5 competition pack, but the rest of the upgrades are visual. Competition cars will feature five-Y-spoke black wheels, carbon matte or black carbon accents, Alcantara inside, and honeycomb-patterned leather and microfiber seats.

The Competition also adds a new “RS sport exhaust system” onto the RS5, which features matte-black tailpipes and a “more intense sound pattern.” Audi aids in piping that sound into the interior by removing nearly 18 pounds of sound insulation between the engine compartment and cabin. The company also enhances the rear differential and retunes the car’s steering.

The RS5’s gearbox shifts a bit quicker through its eight speeds with the package, and it also receives a new adjustable coilover suspension. The suspension lowers the RS5 Competition by 0.4 inches (10 millimeters), and it can go another 0.4 inches (10 mm), reducing the car’s ride height by up to 0.8 inches (20 mm) compared to the regular RS5. Audi also adds stiffer stabilizers while offering Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.