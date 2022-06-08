2022 Volkswagen Virtus launch tomorrow: All Details

Volkswagen believes that the reason sedans are on the down low in India, is because of a lack of good options. Sister brands Volkswagen and Skoda have decided to change this scenario and revive the mid-size sedan segment in India and launch the brand-new Virtus in India tomorrow. The complete price list and variants will be launched tomorrow, but before that, let’s take a look at what we know so far-
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan is likely to be offered in three trims – Comfortline, Highline and Topline where only the base Comfortline trim will not be offered with an automatic gearbox.
Engine
The Virtus will be offered with a choice of a 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter gets cylinder deactivation technology, shutting down two cylinders under light load for improved fuel economy. Speaking of transmission options, the 1-litre can be had with a 6-speed manual and automatic, while the 1.5-litre is exclusively available with a 7-speed DSG.
Features
In terms of features, the Virtus gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, connected car tech, digital driver’s display, cruise control, and steering-mounted audio controls.
Passenger safety will be taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking camera with sensors.
Price
The Volkswagen Virtus price is expected to be from around Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom), pitting it right with the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna.