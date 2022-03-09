2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift bookings open: Launch on 15th March

The pre-bookings for the new Toyota Glanza Facelift are now officially open in India ahead of its launch scheduled for March 15, 2022. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has today announced that the bookings for the upcoming Glanza Facelift are now open in India. One can book this premium hatchback by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership. The India launch of the new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift has been scheduled for March 15, 2022.

For the uninitiated, Toyota Glanza is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and it was first launched in India in June 2019. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Baleno Facelift and now we will get to see the same set of updates on the Glanza too. However, it seems that this time the carmaker will make some visual changes in the facelifted Glanza to differentiate both the products from each other.

Powering the new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system. It will churn out 88.5 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Moreover, Toyota claims that the new Glanza will deliver a mileage of 22+ kmpl.

In terms of features, the facelifted Glanza will get a large 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 40+ connected car features. Some other features will include a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking for an advanced yet an affordable option. Till date, the Toyota Glanza has sold over 66,000 units which is a testimony to the fact that Toyota has become a lot more affordable and accessible proposition for the Indian car buyers.”

He further added, "With the cool & captivating new Glanza, we will continue to focus on offering the best customer experience and best affordability by improving customer convenience and ensuring better sales and after-sales services satisfaction".