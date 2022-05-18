2022 Tata Harrier XZS launched at Rs 19.99 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new 2022 Tata Harrier XZS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This new XZS trim slots in between the XZ and the top-spec XZ+ trims of the SUV.

Tata Motors has introduced a new XZS variant for the Harrier. The new 2022 Tata Harrier XZS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with both the manual as well as automatic transmission options with the diesel powertrain. This new XZS trim of the Tata Harrier slots in between the XZ and the top-spec XZ+ trims of the SUV.

The variant-wise prices of the 2022 Tata Harrier XZS are mentioned in the table below:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) XZS Rs 19.99 lakh XZS dual-tone Rs 20.19 lakh XZS Dark Rs 20.29 lakh XZAS Rs 21.29 lakh XZAS dual-tone Rs 21.49 lakh XZAS Dark Rs 21.59 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the prices of the new Tata Harrier XZS trim range from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 21.60 lakh,ex-showroom, for the top-spec automatic Dark Edition variant. In terms of positioning, the Harrier XZS demands a premium of Rs 1.25 lakh over the XZ trim but at the same time, it cost around Rs 35,000 less than the respective XZ+ counterparts.

For the added price, the Harrier XZS offers a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, a 6-way electrically-adjustable driver seat, adjustable lumbar support, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Compared to the XZ+ trim, it primarily misses out on the iRA connected car technology and ventilated front seats. Being based on a top-spec trim, the Harrier XZS is a pretty feature-loaded mid-size SUV.

The Tata Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This motor churns out 167 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission as well. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.

