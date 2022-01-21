2022 Skoda Slavia production begins in India: Launch soon

The production of the all-new 2022 Skoda Slavia has commenced in India ahead of its official launch. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to launch its all-new premium mid-size sedan, Skoda Slavia, in the country. Ahead of its official launch, the production of the new 2022 Skoda Slavia has commenced at the Volkswagen Group’s Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The Skoda Slavia is the second product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and it will be launched soon.

The new Skoda Slavia looks striking and it is considerably bigger than the Skoda Rapid, the model it replaces. Moreover, it shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kushaq. Talking about powertrain options, the Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine.

This motor churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Upon launch, the Skoda Slavia, with its 1.5-litre TSI mill, will be the most powerful sedan in its class. The new Skoda Slavia is expected to be launched in March this year. Pre-bookings for the same are underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000. It will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “Four years ago, we pledged a renewed commitment to India with the announcement of the INDIA 2.0 project. Its success truly highlights the great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have completed the first chapter with the successful launches of the two SUVs. Today, with the production roll out of the ŠKODA SLAVIA, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign.”

He further added, “The SLAVIA is a strong testament of our intent and capability in the Indian market. The SLAVIA will not only provide a boost to the premium sedan segment, but will also showcase ŠKODA AUTO’s expertise, pedigree and legacy with sedans in terms of design, packaging, dynamics, technology and value.” “In times where interest for crossovers and SUVs is high, the SLAVIA is a measure of ŠKODA AUTO’s confidence that it is the product and not the category or body shape that will drive customer demand”, added Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India.

