2022 Renault Kiger launched at Rs 5.84 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new 2022 Renault Kiger has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, etc.

Renault India has launched the new 2022 Renault Kiger in the country at a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakh, ex-showroom. For the year 2022, the Indian subsidiary of this French carmaker has added some new features and enhanced the cosmetic appeal of this sub-compact SUV. Prices for the same have gone up by Rs 5,000 when compared to the MY2021 model. Here’s what’s new in the 2022 Renault Kiger.

In terms of aesthetic appeal, the 2022 Renault Kiger gets a new silver-coloured skid plate for the front bumper along with a subtle chrome garnish on the tailgate. The turbo variants of the car even get a ‘Turbo’ badge on the door claddings and new red wheel caps. Moreover, the company has introduced a new dual-tone colour scheme, Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof.

On the inside, the new Kiger sports some significant upgrades. For instance, it now gets cruise control and a wireless smartphone charger, which is likely to be offered only on the top-spec trims. In addition, it will be offered with a PM2.5 atmospheric filter as standard across the range. It is also worth mentioning that the Kiger has recently bagged a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.

The new Renault Kiger is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 71 hp of power and 96 Nm of torque. It also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that delivers 98 hp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and they also get an AMT & CVT automatic transmission respectively.

