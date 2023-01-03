2022 PV sales at a record high of 3.8 million units

In 2018, SUVs were contributing to 22.4% of the industry which has grown to 41.8% in 2022.

The Indian automotive industry reported its highest-ever annual domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales in 2022 at 3.79 million units buoyed up by better semiconductor chip supply and pent-up demand. Comparing it to the figures for 2021, the numbers are 23.1% more for 2022.

This growth in annual domestic PV sales is aided by Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar and Mahindra with Hyundai posting its highest-ever sales, selling 552,500 units, up 9% from 505,033 units in 2021.

Veejay Nakra, President of, the Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “Continuing interest from our customers has led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen a growth of 61% in our passenger vehicles and a 45% overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.”

SUVs/UVs segment market share on the rise

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has announced that its overall auto sales for December 2022 stood at 56,677 vehicles. However, for the homegrown brand, the rise is credited to the sales in the SUV and UV segment which has been a favourite for years. In 2018, SUVs were contributing to 22.4% of the industry, which amped up to 25.6% in 2019. Even during the pandemic in 2020, the segment’s share increased to 29%. For 2021 and 2022, the share has been 38.1% and 41.8% respectively.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,39,347 units in December 2022, reporting a decline of 9.9% over 1,53,149 units sold in December 2021. Although its total domestic PV sales for FY 2022-23 grew to 1,179,292 units from 934,825 units in FY 2021-22.

Segment-wise, Maruti’s sales figures for December 2022 witnessed the UV segment registering the biggest growth aided by Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and the latest Grand Vitara. The only other segment to see an uptick was vans, where Maruti Suzuki sold 10,581 units of the Eeco in December 2022, as opposed to 9,165 units in December 2021.