2022 Nissan X-Trail breaks cover 

The 2022 Nissan X-Trail gets a high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor

Nissan’s new fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail has debuted in Europe with a fully-electrified variant line-up. The all-new X-Trail will be available in both five and seven-seat configurations for better adaptability underpinned by the new Alliance CMF-C platform that focuses on lightweight construction.

The exterior is framed by striking headlights that appear moulded within the bodywork of the front bumper, with combined daytime running lights and indicators nestled along the shut-line of the hood. From behind, taught horizontal lines sit just above and below where the number plate is mounted, while split rear lights ensure a wide aperture for the trunk and a silver panel curves under the rear bumper. Key aerodynamic features include “3D” tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter to control airflow into the engine compartment, special A-pillar shaping, underbody covers to manage airflow under the vehicle, and a unique “air curtain” that precisely directs airflow from the front to the sides of the X-Trail.

2022 Nissan X-Trail : Powetrain

The 2022 Nissan X-Trail is set to be the second model in Nissan’s European range to be equipped with the brand’s e‑POWER drive system. It comprises of a high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. That translates to a 1.5-litre Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) turbo petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. For the European markets, the total system output is rated at 201bhp.

Also on offer is a mild-hybrid powertrain with the 1.5-litre Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) turbo petrol engine, an Xtronic stepped CVT gearbox, and 12V mild hybrid tech offered exclusively in a two-wheel-drive configuration. An all-new dual-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system has also made its debut with the 2022 X-Trail.

The powerful dual e-motor system has a total output of 210 bhp thanks to the rear 100kw motor which allows it to accelerate 0-100kmph in 7 seconds.