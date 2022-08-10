2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Top 5 things to know about the new Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid, including engine, dimension, mileage, and more.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s India launch is much-awaited as this is Maruti Suzuki’s first mid-size SUV in India after ages, and also an important product. Developed in collaboration with Toyota and built by the carmaker in its facility in Karnataka for Maruti Suzuki, the SUV has garnered massive interest and the majority for the Strong Hybrid version.

We have seen the differences between the Strong and Mild Hybrid versions of the Grand Vitara and also compared the upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV with its competitors in the market. However, what secured favour for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was its leaked pricing, undercutting the segment leader, Hyundai Creta in pricing.

However, for those still confused between the two variants of the Grand Vitara, here are the top 5 things to know about the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid that might help you make the right choice.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid pricing

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in two trims — Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. These two variants will also be the range-topping variants of the Grand Vitara in India and are priced at Rs 17 lakh and Rs 18 lakh ex-showroom, respectively.

Variant Price Zeta Plus Rs 17.00 lakh Alpha Plus Rs 18.00 lakh

New Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid dimensions

The 2022 Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid’s dimensions are identical to the Mild Hybrid. The SUV measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, 1,645 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Grand Vitara weighs between 1185-1210 kg.

Dimensions Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Length 4,345 mm Width 1,795 mm Height 1,645 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm Fuel capacity 45-litres Ground Clearance 210 mm

2022 Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid engine specifications

The engine department is where the major change is. The new Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Toyota-sourced engine. The motor is paired to a 177.6V lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a combined power of 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque with the help of an eCVT. The battery system is a self-charging unit and does not need to be plugged in.

Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Displacement 1.5-litre Power 114 bhp Torque 122 Nm Gearbox e-CVT

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara drive

Maruti Suzuki offers the new Grand Vitara in two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is two-wheel drive only, however, it does have a pure EV mode that is user selectable, unlike the Honda City hybrid, which is all controlled by computers.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mileage

The 2022 Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid returns a mileage of 27.9 kmpl, and this translates to a range of just over 1200 km, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV on sale in India today. This is arguably the strongest reason to get the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid as its runs relatively cleaner and offers more mileage.