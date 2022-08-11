2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid – Top 5 things to know

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid explained. Here are the top 5 things about the new Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid version, including pricing, dimension, engine specs, and more.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara seems to be the perfect mid-size SUV as it offers a hybrid drive train, AWD, priced lower than its direct rival, the Hyundai Creta, and it’s a Maruti Suzuki. However, there are some differences between the new Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid and the Strong hybrid.

The new Grand Vitara’s pricing details show that the Strong Hybrid is priced much higher than the Mild Hybrid variants and we have also pointed out the top 5 things to know about the Strong Hybrid version. The comparison between the Hyundai Creta and the Grand Vitara shows a host of differences between the two, some pointing in the latter’s favour. Now, let’s take a look at the top 5 things you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid variants.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid – Price and variants

The new Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki is available in four primary variants — Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. These four variants are further split by the type of gearbox on offer and the pricing for the Mild Hybrid variants is as below.

Variant MT AT Sigma Rs 9.50 lakh — Delta Rs 11.00 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh Zeta Rs 12.00 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Alpha Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 15.00 lakh Alpha AWD Rs 15.50 lakh —

2022 Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid – Dimensions

The two variants of the new Grand Vitara, the Strong and Mild Hybrid variants have exactly the same dimensions — 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, 1,645 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. However, one crucial aspect they will vary is in terms of weight, as the Mild Hybrid version of the Grand Vitara is expected to be marginally lighter as it does not carry a battery pack.

Dimensions Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Length 4,345 mm Width 1,795 mm Height 1,645 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm Fuel capacity 45-litres Ground Clearance 210 mm

New Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid – Engine and gearbox

The Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine found under the hood of other Maruti models such as the Ertiga, Brezza, and Ciaz. The engine makes 101 bhp and 136 Nm of torque paired to a 5-speed manual or a new 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Displacement 1.5-litre Power 101 bhp Torque 136.8 Nm Gearbox MT/AT

2022 Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid – Drive

The new Grand Vitara, the Mild Hybrid and the Strong Hybrid versions are both front-wheel-drive, however, the Alpha variant of the Mild Hybrid Grand Vitara is offered with an all-wheel-drive version. This variant comes with a manual gearbox only and is the only AWD variant offered by Maruti Suzuki.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid – All-Grip system

The All-Grip system offered with the Alpha variant of the Mild Hybrid version comes in handy in tricky situations. The AWD selector has four options: Snow, Sport, Auto, and Lock. The system engages and disengages four-wheel-drive depending on the situation, however, in ‘Lock’ mode, all-wheel-drive is permanently engaged.