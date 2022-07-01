2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 45,000 pre-bookings: Up to 4 months waiting period

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza received over 45,000 bookings even before its official launch. Moreover, this sub-compact SUV demands a waiting period of up to 4 months.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-gen Brezza in the Indian market. Prices of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact SUV managed to receive 4,400 pre-bookings on the first day and over 45,000 bookings in a span of eight days even before its official launch.

Speaking at the launch event of the all-new Brezza, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “It has been eight days since we announced the pre-bookings for the new hot and techy Brezza and it seems that it has already taken over the hearts and minds of the car lovers. We have seen, in fact, more than 45,000 bookings, with over four bookings per minute.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

It is also worth mentioning that the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza demands a waiting period of up to four months, depending upon the variant and the customer’s location. The all-new Brezza gets a host of updates, including a major cosmetic overhaul, a bunch of new features and updated powertrain choices. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in the XL6 and Ertiga too.

This motor develops 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 7.99 lakh and it goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift makes global debut: India launch at Auto Expo

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.