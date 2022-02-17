2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno leaked: Here’s how it looks inside-out

The images of the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift have leaked online ahead of its official launch next week. It will rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, etc.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its popular premium hatchback, Baleno. First launched in 2015, this will be the second facelift update for Baleno in its almost 7-year long lifecycle. Pre-bookings for this premium hatch are already open. Now, ahead of its official launch, the interior and exterior images of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift have leaked online.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Design & Colours

The leaked images of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift reveal that it will get a wider grille with a honeycomb pattern and new bumpers. The grille will be flanked by all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs and it will get C-shaped LED taillamps too. It will be offered in six colour shades. They are – Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Interior & Features

Maruti Suzuki has completely overhauled the interiors of the Baleno. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard will be an all-new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity along with connected car tech. Some other features of this premium hatchback will include a head-up display, 360-degree parking camera, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Engine & Gearbox

Powering the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will be a new 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine that will feature VVT and an integrated starter generator (ISG) with start/stop tech to boost fuel economy. It is expected to churn out around 90 hp of power with 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Launch Date & Rivals

Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the official launch date for the new facelifted Baleno. However, it is expected to be launched in India on February 23, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and one can book this premium hatchback by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, etc.

