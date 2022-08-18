2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs competition price check. We compare the prices of the new Alto K10 with the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and the Tata Tiago to help you make the right choice.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto has been launched in India after much anticipation, and prices start from Rs 3.99 lakh onwards ex-showroom. The new Alto will be sold alongside the entry-level 800cc variant of the Alto, putting it directly in competition with its rivals in the segment, the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki’s own S-Presso, and the Tata Tiago.

For those unaware, the new Alto K10 is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K-Series engine that made its debut with the new S-Presso. The engine makes 65 bhp and 89 Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Let’s take a look at the pricing of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and compare it to its rivals to see how they fare in terms of purchasing cost.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 pricing

Variant MT AGS STD Rs 3.99 lakh — LXi Rs 4.82 lakh — VXi Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh VXi+ Rs 5.33 lakh Rs 5.83 lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid price comparison

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.83 lakh ex-showroom. The Renault Kwid with the 1.0-litre engine is priced between Rs 4.74 lakh and Rs. 6.09 lakh ex-showroom, the base offering of the Kwid costing ~Rs 75,000 more than the base version of the Alto K10.

However, for the extra price, you do get a car that’s wider and longer than the new Alto K10, meaning there is more interior room. However, the Alto K10 is taller, offering more headroom compared to the Renault Kwid.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs S-Presso price comparison

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Press is priced between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh, putting it in almost the same price range as the newly-launched Alto K10. Both vehicles even share the same engine, infotainment system, most safety features, and even the AMT gearbox.

This becomes tricky as the rivalry is between two vehicles made by the same brand, however, Maruti Suzuki claims that although there could be some overlap, the new Alto K10 and the S-Presso have different customer bases.

New Alto K10 vs Tata Tiago price comparison

The Tiago is Tata’s entry-level offering in India, however, it does sit a segment above the Alto K10. The Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 5.39 lakh and 7.81 lakh, meaning the entry-level Tiago is ~Rs 44,000 cheaper than the Alto K10’s top-spec offering.

However, the Tiago starts making sense when you look at dimensions because it is a much larger hatchback. Also, the Tiago gets a larger, 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 85 bhp (20 bhp more than the Alto K10), mated to a manual or an AMT gearbox. Tata also offers a CNG version, while Maruti offers only a petrol engine at the moment with the new K10.