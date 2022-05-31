2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior leaked ahead of global debut [Video]

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Ahead of its world premiere, the interior of the SUV has leaked online in a viral video. Watch the clip here.

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the new-generation version of the Scorpio in the Indian market. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. While the exterior images of this SUV are already out, its interior has now leaked online in a viral video ahead of its world premiere.

The viral video shows a man driving the new Scorpio-N at high speeds on a highway while the co-passenger is filming the SUV. It reveals the dual-tone dashboard of the SUV and other key details. For starters, the new Scorpio-N will get a large 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a Sony sound system, and more.

The new Scorpio-N is likely to get dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and a host of safety features as well, including up to seven airbags for the top-spec trims. In terms of powertrain, it is likely to share the mills with the XUV700. Powering the Scorpio-N will be a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine.

The power output of its engine options has leaked on the internet and you can read about it, HERE. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be based on a ladder-frame platform. It will come with a rear-wheel-drive layout as standard and get 4X4 off-road capabilities as well. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

