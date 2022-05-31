scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior leaked ahead of global debut [Video]

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Ahead of its world premiere, the interior of the SUV has leaked online in a viral video. Watch the clip here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the new-generation version of the Scorpio in the Indian market. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. While the exterior images of this SUV are already out, its interior has now leaked online in a viral video ahead of its world premiere. 

The viral video shows a man driving the new Scorpio-N at high speeds on a highway while the co-passenger is filming the SUV. It reveals the dual-tone dashboard of the SUV and other key details. For starters, the new Scorpio-N will get a large 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a Sony sound system, and more.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

The new Scorpio-N is likely to get dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and a host of safety features as well, including up to seven airbags for the top-spec trims. In terms of powertrain, it is likely to share the mills with the XUV700. Powering the Scorpio-N will be a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. 

The power output of its engine options has leaked on the internet and you can read about it, HERE. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be based on a ladder-frame platform. It will come with a rear-wheel-drive layout as standard and get 4X4 off-road capabilities as well. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 gathers 1.70 lakh bookings: Up to 2-years waiting period

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.