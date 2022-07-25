2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to begin from September 26

The deliveries of the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on September 26. Bookings for this mid-size SUV will commence on July 30 and it’s currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently the talk of the town! This much-awaited mid-size SUV has been launched in India and it’s priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will commence on July 30 and now the company has revealed its exact delivery timeline as well. The deliveries of the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are scheduled to begin on September 26.

According to Mahindra, over 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022. Moreover, based on customer enquiry trends, the company has prioritised the production of Z8 L variants to match customer expectations at the time of delivery. Pre-bookings for this SUV will begin on July 30 at 11 AM online on the company’s official website as well as at Mahindra dealerships.

It is worth mentioning that the introductory prices of the Scorpio-N will remain valid for the first 25,000 bookings only, post which the company is expected to increase its prices. To check the variant-wise prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, click HERE. The new Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm.

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:

The other engine option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system. The Scorpio-N will rival a host of SUVs in the sub-Rs 25 lakh price range, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

