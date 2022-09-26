2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries begin in India. Mahindra has started deliveries of the new Scorpio-N on the occasion of Navratri.

On the occasion of Navratri, Mahindra has started deliveries of the recently-launched Scorpio-N. Unveiled earlier this year for Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the new Scorpio-N has created a new record by garnering over 1 lakh bookings in 30 minutes.

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel 2WD MT Diesel 4WD MT Diesel 2WD AT Diesel 4WD AT Z2 ₹11.99 lakh – ₹12.49 lakh – – – Z4 ₹13.49 lakh ₹15.45 lakh ₹13.99 lakh ₹16.44 lakh ₹15.95 lakh ₹18.40 lakh Z6 – – ₹14.99 lakh – ₹16.95 lakh – Z8 ₹16.99 lakh ₹18.95 lakh ₹17.49 lakh ₹19.94 lakh ₹19.45 lakh ₹21.90 lakh Z8 L ₹18.99 lakh ₹20.95 lakh ₹19.49 lakh ₹21.94 lakh ₹21.45 lakh ₹23.90 lakh

Available in a host of variants, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in two-wheel-drive and 4X4 options and is built on a new platform. The new ladder-frame chassis the Scorpio is built on is safer and offers better handling compared to the older Scorpio, which is also on sale called the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Dimensions Mahindra Scorpio-N Length 4,662 mm Width 1,917 mm Height 1,857 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm Weight 2,510 kg

Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is either a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, or a 2.2-litre diesel mill that makes 130 bhp or 172 bhp depending on the variant. Gearbox choices include a manual or an automatic, again, depending on the trim level. The new Scorpio-N has also retained its ability to go anywhere with its part-time four-wheel-drive system.

Specifications Scorpio-N Petrol Scorpio-N Diesel Displacement 2.0 L 2.2 L Power 200 bhp 130 bhp/172 bhp Torque 380 Nm 300 Nm/370 Nm Gearbox MT/AT MT/AT

Interior features of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N include a dual-tone dash, well-bolstered seats, a digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, wireless charging, powered seats, 6 airbags, ESC, drowsiness detection, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N competes with the Tata Safari, Harrier, MG Hector, and even the Jeep Compass to an extent, as 4X4 SUVs in this segment are becoming extinct.