On the occasion of Navratri, Mahindra has started deliveries of the recently-launched Scorpio-N. Unveiled earlier this year for Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the new Scorpio-N has created a new record by garnering over 1 lakh bookings in 30 minutes.
|Variant
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AT
|Diesel 2WD MT
|Diesel 4WD MT
|Diesel 2WD AT
|Diesel 4WD AT
|Z2
|₹11.99 lakh
|–
|₹12.49 lakh
|–
|–
|–
|Z4
|₹13.49 lakh
|₹15.45 lakh
|₹13.99 lakh
|₹16.44 lakh
|₹15.95 lakh
|₹18.40 lakh
|Z6
|–
|–
|₹14.99 lakh
|–
|₹16.95 lakh
|–
|Z8
|₹16.99 lakh
|₹18.95 lakh
|₹17.49 lakh
|₹19.94 lakh
|₹19.45 lakh
|₹21.90 lakh
|Z8 L
|₹18.99 lakh
|₹20.95 lakh
|₹19.49 lakh
|₹21.94 lakh
|₹21.45 lakh
|₹23.90 lakh
Available in a host of variants, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in two-wheel-drive and 4X4 options and is built on a new platform. The new ladder-frame chassis the Scorpio is built on is safer and offers better handling compared to the older Scorpio, which is also on sale called the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.
|Dimensions
|Mahindra Scorpio-N
|Length
|4,662 mm
|Width
|1,917 mm
|Height
|1,857 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,750 mm
|Weight
|2,510 kg
Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is either a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, or a 2.2-litre diesel mill that makes 130 bhp or 172 bhp depending on the variant. Gearbox choices include a manual or an automatic, again, depending on the trim level. The new Scorpio-N has also retained its ability to go anywhere with its part-time four-wheel-drive system.
|Specifications
|Scorpio-N Petrol
|Scorpio-N Diesel
|Displacement
|2.0 L
|2.2 L
|Power
|200 bhp
|130 bhp/172 bhp
|Torque
|380 Nm
|300 Nm/370 Nm
|Gearbox
|MT/AT
|MT/AT
Interior features of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N include a dual-tone dash, well-bolstered seats, a digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, wireless charging, powered seats, 6 airbags, ESC, drowsiness detection, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N competes with the Tata Safari, Harrier, MG Hector, and even the Jeep Compass to an extent, as 4X4 SUVs in this segment are becoming extinct.