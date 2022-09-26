scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries begin in India. Mahindra has started deliveries of the new Scorpio-N on the occasion of Navratri.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
On the occasion of Navratri, Mahindra has started deliveries of the recently-launched Scorpio-N. Unveiled earlier this year for Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the new Scorpio-N has created a new record by garnering over 1 lakh bookings in 30 minutes.

VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel 2WD MTDiesel 4WD MTDiesel 2WD ATDiesel 4WD AT
Z2₹11.99 lakh₹12.49 lakh– 
Z4₹13.49 lakh₹15.45 lakh₹13.99 lakh₹16.44 lakh₹15.95 lakh₹18.40 lakh
Z6₹14.99 lakh₹16.95 lakh
Z8₹16.99 lakh₹18.95 lakh₹17.49 lakh₹19.94 lakh₹19.45 lakh₹21.90 lakh
Z8 L₹18.99 lakh₹20.95 lakh₹19.49 lakh₹21.94 lakh₹21.45 lakh₹23.90 lakh

Available in a host of variants, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in two-wheel-drive and 4X4 options and is built on a new platform. The new ladder-frame chassis the Scorpio is built on is safer and offers better handling compared to the older Scorpio, which is also on sale called the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

DimensionsMahindra Scorpio-N
Length4,662 mm
Width1,917 mm
Height1,857 mm
Wheelbase2,750 mm
Weight2,510 kg

Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is either a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, or a 2.2-litre diesel mill that makes 130 bhp or 172 bhp depending on the variant. Gearbox choices include a manual or an automatic, again, depending on the trim level. The new Scorpio-N has also retained its ability to go anywhere with its part-time four-wheel-drive system.

SpecificationsScorpio-N PetrolScorpio-N Diesel
Displacement2.0 L2.2 L
Power200 bhp130 bhp/172 bhp
Torque380 Nm300 Nm/370 Nm
GearboxMT/ATMT/AT

Interior features of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N include a dual-tone dash, well-bolstered seats, a digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, wireless charging, powered seats, 6 airbags, ESC, drowsiness detection, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N competes with the Tata Safari, Harrier, MG Hector, and even the Jeep Compass to an extent, as 4X4 SUVs in this segment are becoming extinct.

