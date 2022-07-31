scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open now: Here’s how to book one

The bookings for the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are now officially open and the deliveries will begin on September 26. Here’s how you can book one for yourself by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra commenced the official bookings for the much-awaited Scorpio-N in India on July 30, 2022, at 11 AM. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N managed to gather 1,00,000 bookings worth Rs 18,000 crores within 30 minutes, setting a new record. Despite a tremendous response from the prospective buyers, the bookings for the Scorpio-N are still open, and here’s how you can book one for yourself.  

mahindra scorpio-n bookings

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Booking Process

One can book the Mahindra Scorpio-N online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest Mahindra dealership. The company has been accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Here’s how to book one online on the company’s official website.

scorpio n interior

How to book Mahindra Scorpio-N Online?

Log on to Mahindra’s official booking website by clicking HERE 

Register yourself by entering your mobile number and the OTP

Enter your name, email & city, and choose your desired variant

One can select their preferred dealership or get an auto-assigned one as per their location

Verify your personal details, pay Rs 21,000, and congratulations your Mahindra Scorpio-N is now booked

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price and Delivery

The deliveries of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on September 26. According to the company, over 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned to be delivered until December 2022 and the roll-out of the top-spec Z8 L variants will be prioritised. Mahindra is also offering the customers an option to edit their booking details, including the variant and colour booked, until August 15 midnight. 

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:

It is worth mentioning that the introductory prices of the Scorpio-N SUV will remain valid for the first 25,000 bookings only. Post 25,000 pre-orders, the company will charge the increased prices prevalent at the time of delivery. The introductory launch price of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N currently ranges from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

