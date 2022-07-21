2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N AT, 4X4 launched: Priced from Rs 15.45 lakh

The prices of the automatic variants and top-spec 4X4 trims of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N have been announced. This mid-size SUV is now priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra has finally revealed the prices of the automatic variants and top-spec 4X4 trims of the all-new Scorpio-N. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India last month at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the prices of the top-spec variants now go up to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise prices of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are mentioned below.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-wise Prices (ex-showroom)

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel 2WD MT Diesel 4WD MT Diesel 2WD AT Diesel 4WD AT Z2 ₹11.99 lakh – ₹12.49 lakh – – – Z4 ₹13.49 lakh ₹15.45 lakh ₹13.99 lakh ₹16.44 lakh ₹15.95 lakh ₹18.40 lakh Z6 – – ₹14.99 lakh – ₹16.95 lakh – Z8 ₹16.99 lakh ₹18.95 lakh ₹17.49 lakh ₹19.94 lakh ₹19.45 lakh ₹21.90 lakh Z8 L ₹18.99 lakh ₹20.95 lakh ₹19.49 lakh ₹21.94 lakh ₹21.45 lakh ₹23.90 lakh

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in five trim levels, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 & Z8 L, spread across several variants. As you can see in the above table, the prices of the Scorpio-N start at Rs 11.99 lakh for the base-spec Z2 petrol MT and it goes up to Rs 23.90 lakh for the top-spec Z8 L diesel 4WD AT variant, ex-showroom and introductory.

Moreover, the six-seater variants will command a premium of Rs 20,000. Test drives for the same have begun across the country while one will be able to book it officially online or by visiting their nearest dealership from July 30. Mahindra says that the deliveries of the new Scorpio-N will commence this festive season.

In terms of engine options, the new Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Talking about features, it gets an Adrenox-powered 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, 70+ connected car tech features, an electric sunroof, Sony’s premium sound system, etc. The Mahindra Scorpio-N will challenge a bunch of SUVs in the sub-Rs 25 lakh price range, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

