2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched in India. The new Scorpio Classic gets design and mechanical updates, including a lightweight engine.

The much-talked-about 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been launched in India. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be sold in two variants, Classic S and Classic S 11, alongside the new Mahindra Scorpio-N that was recently launched in India. Mahindra will announce prices for the new Scorpio Classic on August 20.

Compared to the older-gen vehicle, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets design and mechanical updates while featuring Mahindra’s new twin-peaks logo. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets an updated front grille, a redesigned bonnet, and tweaked bumpers while retaining its unmistakable silhouette.

Also Read: New Mahindra Scorpio-N Variants and Features

The new Scorpio Classic will be sold in five exterior shades: Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White, and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey.

In terms of mechanicals, Mahindra claims that the new engine is 55 kgs lighter and 14 per cent more fuel efficient than the previous gen model. The Scorpio Classic is powered by the second-gen mHawk engine that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra has enhanced the suspension setup with MTV-CL technology to deliver better ride and handling and has also tweaked the steering system. Overall, combined with the lighter engine, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic should ride better compared to the older vehicle.

Speaking about features, the 2022 Scorpio Classic gets LED headlights, LED DRLs and fog lamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels amongst others. Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring and smartphone connectivity, a two-tone beige-and-black interior, wood inserts on the dash, and quilted upholstery.

Test drives are available starting today, across Mahindra dealerships, while as mentioned before, prices for the 2022 Mahindra Classic will be announced on August 20.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces. With the launch of the Scorpio Classic, we are offering the Scorpio fans and enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an ‘attitude’ like never before.”