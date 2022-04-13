The new Honda City e:HEV hybrid is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 18 lakh.

One of India’s most-loved sedans, the Honda City is set to debut in the Indian market on April 14, 2022 in a hybrid version. Based on the 5th generation Honda City, currently on sale in the Indian market, the new Honda City e:HEV hybrid is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 18 lakh.

The 2022 Honda City Hybrid will be offered in two trims – V and ZX with the latter variant offering ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and Honda Sensing safety technology. Apart from that, the hybrid will offer other safety features such as blind spot detection, emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning, auto high beam assist and adaptive cruise control.

Under the hood, the new Honda City e:HEV hybrid will feature the same engine as its Thai-spec counterpart with a 107.5bhp electric motor paired to a 97bhp,1.5-litre petrol engine. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a single, fixed gear ratio. The new City even gets three driving modes – a petrol-only mode, a pure electric and a hybrid mode for the fuel-conservative in you. Since Honda is a veteran in the Indian market, it understands the domestic buyer inclination towards fuel economy and hence has offered the new City Hybrid with an ARAI certified mileage of over 27kmpl. If the new City is able to deliver on this promise, it will become the most fuel-efficient hybrid sedan in India!

There is also buzz that Honda might offer the sportier RS version as an add-on package, but without the RS badging. Sportier embellishments such as a blacked-out grille, rear spoiler, ORVMs, and red highlights on the inside will be on offer.