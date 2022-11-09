2022 Audi Q5 special edition launched: Priced at Rs 67.05 lakh

scorecardresearch

The 2022 Audi Q5 special edition has been launched in India at Rs 67.05 lakh, ex-showroom. This new special edition version of the SUV gets a black styling package and is offered in two new colour shades.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Audi India has launched a new special edition version of the Q5 premium mid-size SUV. The 2022 Audi Q5 special edition has been launched in India at Rs 67.05 lakh, ex-showroom. It features a black styling package and is offered in two new colour shades. The variant-wise prices of the 2022 Audi Q5 are mentioned below. 

Audi Q5 price in india

2022 Audi Q5: Variant-wise prices

Audi Q5 variantPrice (ex-showroom)
Premium PlusRs 60.50 lakh
TechnologyRs 66.21 lakh
Special EditionRs 67.05 lakh

The new Audi Q5 special edition is offered in two exclusive colour shades: District Green and Ibis White. Talking about the changes, it features subtle cosmetic enhancements, including a new black styling package with mirror housing and Audi logos in black. The SUV also gets blacked-out roof rails and five-spoke V-style graphite grey diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

Also Read
no alt text set
Audi Q5 dashboard

Moreover, the company is offering an Audi genuine accessories kit at a special price for Q5’s special edition. On the inside, it doesn’t get any updates. Based on the top-spec Technology trim, the Audi Q5 special edition sports a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Audi’s new-gen MMI software. Some other features include a virtual cockpit, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a panoramic sunroof, etc. 

Powering the 2022 Audi Q5 is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 249 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the power is channelled to all four wheels via Audi’s popular Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Audi Q5 rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, etc.

Audi Q5 special edition

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q5 is a volume seller and we are happy to introduce a special edition for our customers. The Audi Q5 special edition will be available in limited units and is being offered in two new shades in addition to a host of styling enhancements. With Quattro all-wheel drive and a feature-rich package, the Audi Q5 will continue to stand out in the segment.”

