2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta will come with a long list of additional features that competition like Kia Seltos and MG Hector are not equipped with. Besides this, the new Creta also has a few segment-first features.

2020 Hyundai is all prepped for a formal introduction on 17 March when Hyundai India will announce the price. The Creta has been playing in a hot segment in India for years now and has also ruled it for most of its life span. Lately though, the likes of Kia Seltos have taken away a chunk of Creta’s customer base. And that is exactly why the Creta needs to be given a stronger refresh. Hyundai India is trying not to leave any stone unturned giving the Creta an edge over its competition. The efforts may be showing results already as the new Creta has already surpassed 12,000 pre-launch bookings. We’ve put together a list of unique features that the new Creta will come with in comparison to its primary competition – Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos

We’ll list top 10 features that new 2020 Hyundai Creta will have and the Kia Seltos misses out on: 1 – smart panoramic sunroof (voice-controlled), 2 – electric parking brake with auto hold, 3 – paddle shifters, 4 – twin-tip exhaust, 5 – remote engine start, 6 – puddle lamps, 7 – voice commands for BlueLink (Hello BlueLink wake up command, sunroof open/close, cricket score), 8 – rear seat headrest cushion, 9 – one-touch cruise control, and 10 – touch-enabled air purifier.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs MG Hector

Top 10 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta will have and the MG Hector misses out on: 1 – traction control modes (snow, sand, mud), 2 – paddle shifters, 3 – auto air purifier, 4 – twin-tip exhaust, 5 – BlueLink smartwatch app, 6 – remote engine start, 7 – Bose sound system, 8 – front ventilated seats, 9 – rear seat headrest cushion, and 10 – smartphone wireless charger.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier

Top 10 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta will have and the Tata Harrier misses out on: 1 – electric parking brake with auto hold, 2 – BlueLink with smartphone app integration, 3 – paddle shifters, 4 – auto air purifier, 5 – 26.03 cm (10.25) HD AVN with split-screen function vs 8.8 AV, 6 – remote engine start (MT & AT), 7 – front ventilated seats, 8 – rear seat headrest cushion, 9 – 1.4L turbo & 1.5L petrol engine options, 10 – rear disc brakes.

