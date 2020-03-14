2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta will come with a long list of additional features that competition like Kia Seltos and MG Hector are not equipped with. Besides this, the new Creta also has a few segment-first features.

By:Published: March 14, 2020 4:26:00 PM

2020 hyundai creta vs kia seltos vs mg hector vs tata harrier

2020 Hyundai is all prepped for a formal introduction on 17 March when Hyundai India will announce the price. The Creta has been playing in a hot segment in India for years now and has also ruled it for most of its life span. Lately though, the likes of Kia Seltos have taken away a chunk of Creta’s customer base. And that is exactly why the Creta needs to be given a stronger refresh. Hyundai India is trying not to leave any stone unturned giving the Creta an edge over its competition. The efforts may be showing results already as the new Creta has already surpassed 12,000 pre-launch bookings. We’ve put together a list of unique features that the new Creta will come with in comparison to its primary competition – Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos

We’ll list top 10 features that new 2020 Hyundai Creta will have and the Kia Seltos misses out on: 1 – smart panoramic sunroof (voice-controlled), 2 – electric parking brake with auto hold, 3 – paddle shifters, 4 – twin-tip exhaust, 5 – remote engine start, 6 – puddle lamps, 7 – voice commands for BlueLink (Hello BlueLink wake up command, sunroof open/close, cricket score), 8 – rear seat headrest cushion, 9 – one-touch cruise control, and 10 – touch-enabled air purifier.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs MG Hector

Top 10 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta will have and the MG Hector misses out on: 1 – traction control modes (snow, sand, mud), 2 – paddle shifters, 3 – auto air purifier, 4 – twin-tip exhaust, 5 – BlueLink smartwatch app, 6 – remote engine start, 7 – Bose sound system, 8 – front ventilated seats, 9 – rear seat headrest cushion, and 10 – smartphone wireless charger.

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier

Top 10 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta will have and the Tata Harrier misses out on: 1 – electric parking brake with auto hold, 2 – BlueLink with smartphone app integration, 3 – paddle shifters, 4 – auto air purifier, 5 – 26.03 cm (10.25) HD AVN with split-screen function vs 8.8 AV, 6 – remote engine start (MT & AT), 7 – front ventilated seats, 8 – rear seat headrest cushion, 9 – 1.4L turbo & 1.5L petrol engine options, 10 – rear disc brakes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India

Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India

Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

Fuel injected BS6 bike/scooter maintenance: Do's and don'ts to ensure smooth functioning

Fuel injected BS6 bike/scooter maintenance: Do's and don'ts to ensure smooth functioning

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed

Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed

2020 Hyundai Verna bookings open at Rs 25,000: Honda City rival launch by end of March

2020 Hyundai Verna bookings open at Rs 25,000: Honda City rival launch by end of March

Big News! Proposed Rs 10 petrol, diesel cut could help revive car sales: What to expect

Big News! Proposed Rs 10 petrol, diesel cut could help revive car sales: What to expect

BMW R18 cruiser to debut on 3rd April: To get biggest engine ever seen on a Beemer!

BMW R18 cruiser to debut on 3rd April: To get biggest engine ever seen on a Beemer!

All-new Hyundai Creta base variant features: Projector headlights, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitor

All-new Hyundai Creta base variant features: Projector headlights, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitor

2020 MotoGP: Coronavirus forces another calendar change, Argentina GP postponed

2020 MotoGP: Coronavirus forces another calendar change, Argentina GP postponed

Popular Pakistani bikes that'll leave you shocked: What our neighbours ride

Popular Pakistani bikes that'll leave you shocked: What our neighbours ride