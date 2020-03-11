2020 Hyundai Creta sees skyrocketing demand before launch: 10,000+ bookings in 10 days!

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is all set to be launched in India next week and ahead of the official launch, the SUV has already received over 10,000 bookings.

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta has received over 10,000 bookings since the company officially opened bookings 10 days back. Apart from this announcement, the company also said that interested customers can now experience the interiors of the new Creta at its dealerships across India. If you are interested in booking the all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta, you can do it through the company’s official website for India or any of the authorized Hyundai’s dealership across the country. 2020 Hyundai Creta was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 in the presence of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and you can watch our interview video below.

The upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta will get three engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 113hp and 144Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine on the new Creta produces 113hp of power along with 250 Nm of torque. There is also a performance-oriented version of the new model with a 1.4-litre, turbo petrol engine and this one develops respective power and torque of 138hp and 242Nm. The new 2020 Hyundai Creta will get 50+ connected features to offer better convenience to the owner.

Commenting on the 2020 Hyundai Creta bookings, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales Marketing and Service at Hyundai Motor India said that the company is overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response received from its valued customers that have chosen the all-new Creta. He further added that Hyundai has been receiving customers inquiries at various touchpoints across India as the all-new Creta has created a stir with its appealing exteriors, smart technology and powerful performance, smart connected features and better comfort. He also says that the company has now opened the doors of the all-new Creta across the dealerships in India for customers to experience the interiors.

