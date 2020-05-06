2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

The upcoming Datsun Redi-Go has been teased, but the styling of the little city hatchback has been leaked online. And now we also know what new features it will offer and with which variant it will be offered in.

Datsun has teased the upcoming Redi-Go facelift which will get new styling and all-new interior design featuring a new touchscreen infotainment system as well. But now we know that the Redi-Go will be offered in four variants and we have a list of which variants will offer what feature as well. We take a closer look at the upcoming 2020 BS6 Redi-Go facelift and break down each variant.

Datsun will launch the Redi-Go with the same 800cc engine as standard along with the higher-spec 1.0-litre versions. The engine is a 3-cylinder motor that is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, but the 1.0-litre version will also come with an AMT automatic as earlier. The engines will offer the same performance as before, but will now comply with the stricter BS6 emission norms. The Datsun Redi-Go will be available in four variants – D, A, T and T(O).

The base ‘D’ variant of the Redi-Go will come with all the mandatory safety features like ABS, EBD, high-speed warning, pedestrian and crash safety, airbags, and reverse parking sensors. Additionally, the ‘D’ variant will only offer the 800cc engine as standard, 14-inch steel wheels, halogen headlamps, tinted glass, and intermittent wipers.

Adding to that, one step higher with the ‘A’ variant, the Redi-Go will offer power steering, manually controlled air conditioner, folding rear seats, engine immobiliser, tachometer, passenger-side sun visor, and body-coloured bumpers.

The ’T’ variant builds over the ‘A’ model. In addition to the features from the lower variants, the ’T’ variant offers central locking, remote locking, a 2-DIN audio system that offers FM, Aux, USB input and Bluetooth, single colour 14-inch wheel covers, fabric insert on front door trims, and body-coloured outside door handles.

The ’T (O)’ model is the fully-loaded variant of the Redi-Go. Like the other models, it also offers the 800cc engine as standard. But it is the only variant with the Redi-Go which offers the 1.0-litre manual and automatic options as well. The ‘T’ version adds a front passenger airbag, LED DRLs, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear-view camera, LED fog lamps, power windows at the front, dual-tone 14-inch full-wheel covers, LED tail lamp inserts, internally adjustable outside rearview mirrors which are also coloured to match the body colour of the car.

The engine options in the Redi-Go will be the same ones as before which it shares with the Renault Kwid. Both the 800cc and the 1.0-litre engine in the Kwid have been upgraded to BS6, and their performance in the Redi-Go will most likely be identical. The 800cc model will develop 54hp and 72Nm of torque while the 1.0-litre model will develop 68hp and 91Nm of torque.

The Datsun Redi-Go facelift is expected to be launched in India later this year to rival the Renault Kwid along with the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the S-Presso.

Source: Pilot on Wheels (Youtube)

