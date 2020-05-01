2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift gets new 8-inch touchscreen: Features and Variants leaked

The detailed list of equipment that the 2020 Datsun Redi-Go will offer once it is launched has been leaked online which has revealed that the Redi-Go will feature a new dash that offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

By:Updated: May 1, 2020 2:20:51 PM

Datsun recently teased an image hinting an updated BS6 and restyled version of its smallest model- the Datsun Redi-Go would be launched soon. While the teaser image only shows a glimpse of the exterior design, image shave surfaced online showing the 2020 Redi-Go in all its glory. Additionally, we now also know that the Redi-Go will feature a brand new dashboard design that also offers a new 8-inch touchscreen. The Redi-Go will feature a brand new dashboard. The steering wheel is borrowed from the older model and will offer a 2-tone instrument cluster for the driver. But the centre of the dash has been redesigned and it now comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system and the entire central panel is lifted from the recently updated Renault Kwid. Like the Kwid, the Redi-Go will also offer a reversing camera.

The passenger side of the dash has also been reworked featuring a new gun-metal grey finished panel that stretches across and around the left air-con vent. The centre console is not clearly visible in the leaked images, but it shows that it too has been redesigned. the new Redi-Go will also come with a driver airbag as standard and front passenger airbag that will be offered on in the top model.

The 2020 Datsun Redigo facelift will be offered in four variants – “D”, “A”, “T” and “T(O)”. The Redi-Go will feature a new front end design with a larger front grille flanked by two main headlamps which have a new design and large L-Shaped LED DRLs, positioned lower on the front bumper. The Redi-Go will feature 14-inch wheels as standard but the two-tone wheel cover will only be offered in the T (O) model only. While the Kwid offers manual adjustable ORVMs, the Redi-Go offers prongs that allow the user to adjust them from the instead unlike the Kwid.

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift coming soon, 2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift teaser image released, to compete with renault kwid and maruti suzuki s-presso

The Datsun Redi-Go will come powered by an 800cc three-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual as standard. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor will continue to be offered as before with the 5-speed manual and the 5-speed AMT with a manual mode option. While the powertrain options in the Redi-Go will remain the same, they will be BS6 compliant versions.

The new 2020 Datsun Redi-Go is expected to be launched soon after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted in India and production resumes. But, we now currently know nearly all the details that the Datsun Redi-Go will offer. However, we now await the price as it will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid. The price of the Redi-GO is expected to be marginally higher than before with the added features and the upgrade o BS6, but it is still expected to be competitive against its rivals.

Source: Pilot on Wheels – Youtube

