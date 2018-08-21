2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift variants explained with prices: Most premium Maruti car ever

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has arrived with a competitive price and the new model clearly shows that the Ciaz is now back in the ring. The new model brings with it an all-new 1.5-litre engine that is not only more powerful but also returns the best in class fuel efficiency figures. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been a tough player in the midsize sedan territory but it was due for an update since a long time. The competition meanwhile received significant updates along with the entry of a new rival called the Toyota Yaris. Here are the variant wise features and prices of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Sigma

The Sigma variant of the new Maruti Ciaz gets halogen projector headlamps along with split rear combination lamps and chrome accents on the front grille. The said trim also gets body coloured ORVMs (Outside rear view mirrors) with integrated turning winkers. The Sigma variant also gets chrome garnish on the steering wheel, inside door handles, parking brake lever and AC knob. In terms of convenience, the Sigma variant of the new Maruti Ciaz gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, power windows, pollen filter and front center armrest with utility box. The entry-level variant of the Maruti Ciaz also receives Bluetooth and USB connectivity, steering mounted audio and calling controls. The safety features on the new Ciaz include reverse parking sensor, anti-theft security system, seat belt reminder, speed alert system and rear defogger.

Prices:

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Sigma petrol: Rs 8.19 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Sigma diesel: Rs 9.19 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Delta

The Delta variant of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets 15-inch alloy wheels and cruise control. In terms of convenience, the said trim gets automatic AC as well. Moreover, the new Delta variant of the new Ciaz receives front fog lamps that prove beneficial under poor visibility conditions. The Delta variant also gets electronic stability program with hill hold but it is available only with the automatic variants.

Prices:

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Delta petrol: Rs 8.80 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Delta petrol automatic: Rs 9.80 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Delta diesel: Rs 9.80 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Zeta

The Zeta variant of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets LED projector instead of halogen projector units on the above two entry-level trims. The Zeta trim also has integrated LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) along with LED rear combination lamps that look more premium and upmarket. The Zeta variant of the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift also gets satin finish on the AC louvers and doors. In terms of convenience, the Zeta trim has seat adjustable headrests on the rear that is not available with the two aforementioned variants. The Zeta variant of the car also gets push start stop button which Maruti calls as the intelligent key. The said trim comes with electrically foldable ORVMs to offer more convenience to the driver. The Zeta variant also gets LED front lamps along with a camera display on the inside rear-view mirror. The Zeta trim gets a reverse parking camera as well.

Prices:

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Zeta petrol: Rs 9.57 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Zeta petrol automatic: Rs 10.57 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Zeta diesel: Rs 10.57 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Alpha

The top end Zeta variant of the new 2018 Maruti Ciaz facelift gets 16-inch alloy wheels. Besides this, the trim also has chrome garnish on the trunk lid and the door beltline. The cabin of the Alpha trim gets leather upholstery along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel for a more premium feel. The top end variant has a 17.8 cm touchscreen smart play infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Alpha variant also gets an inbuilt navigation system along with Mirror link support for smartphone connectivity. This variant gets a voice command system as well.

Prices:

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Alpha petrol: Rs 9.97 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Alpha petrol automatic: Rs 10.97 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Alpha diesel: Rs 10.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.