2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift to launch in India on 18 April

Mahindra XUV500 facelift is set to be launched in India on 18 April. The new XUV500 will be updated inside out, with a substantial change to the front end with a new grille embellished with chrome. The front bumper has been redesigned as well, and the higher variants will have a dual-tone faux skid plate. Mahindra XUV500 will also get new projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The changes to the rear end will be marked by the replacement of vertical tail lamps with new triangular ones below the rear windscreen. The tailgate has also been redesigned.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 will also see minor tweaks on side door cladding and will feature new alloy wheels. The new 2018 XUV500 now gets a premium and feature-rich cabin. It features tan-coloured leather seats with double cross-stitching and the dashboard too gets double-stitched finished.

The interiors overall are finished in all-black and the centre console gets piano black treatment which is completely different from the current outgoing model. The top-variants will feature a touchscreen infotainment system and will support both Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with navigation. The spy shots suggest, push button (Start-stop) placed on the centre console.

The Mahindra XUV500 facelift is likely to be powered by the same 2.2-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines from the mHawk family. It is unclear if Mahindra will retain the 1.9-litre that it had bought during the ban on the sale of over 2-litre diesel cars, SUVs in Delhi/NCR.

Reports suggest that XUV500 will have a power output of 170 hp with 350 Nm of torque mated with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes likely on offer. The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 will also likely continue to come with a max-seating layout with seven seats. ABS and twin airbags will be standard on all models.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 will challenge the likes of Jeep Compass and Tata Hexa. The all-new Mahindra XUV500 with all-new platform and design is likely to debut in India by 2020. Expect the prices of 2018 Mahindra XUV500 to go up by about Rs 20,000-30,000 over its current price.

Image courtesy: TeamBHP