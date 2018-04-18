2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift launched in India at starting price of Rs 12.32 lakh

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift has been launched in the Indian market at Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) with updates both on the inside and out, along with a boost in power. The front fascia of the XUV500 facelift has seen a lot in terms of cosmetic upgrades with a larger new chrome-plated grille and wraparound projectors on both sides. The front bumper gets chrome insets for the tear-duct fog lamps. Moving over to the back of the Mahindra XUV500 facelift, the biggest change is the wraparound LED tail lamps, a revised tailgate and bumper, along with a new spoiler.

The most relevant change on the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift, however, remains the boost in power from the 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-charged diesel engine, which now goes from 140 Bhp and 330 Nm of torque to 156 Bhp and 360 Nm. The 2.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine remains unchanged, with 140 Bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

Mahindra will be offering both engines with a six-speed automatic, with the diesel also getting an all-wheel-drive system. However, the rest of the range will be available with front-wheel drive as standard.

On the inside, the new Mahindra XUV500 is more premium than before. While the dashboard layout and design largely remain the same expect some tweaks, the touchscreen has been updated one with more options and features Android Auto, Connected Apps and EcoSense.

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift continues to feature an electric sunroof, power-assisted driver seat, reverse parking camera, push-button start function and keyless entry. 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift is being offered in a total of seven colours - Crimson Red, Mystic Copper, Opulent Purple, Volcano Black, Lake Side Brown, Pearl White and Moondust Silver.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 challenges the likes of Jeep Compass and Tata Hexa in the Indian passenger car market. Also, the all-new Mahindra XUV500 with an all-new platform and design is likely to debut in India by 2020.