2018 Honda Amaze Accessories List: What all you get and for how much

2018 Honda Amaze was only recently launched at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), which is an introductory price for the first 20,000 customers. Honda Amaze is available in both petrol and diesel versions, which are further categorised in four variants - E,S,V and VX. Honda is also offering a new range of utility and garnish accessories to choose from for the Amaze. There are two accessory packages available for the new Amaze - one that adds to better utility, such as a door handle protector and bumper protectors etc. And the other includes cosmetic garnish like chrome door lining.

The new Honda Amaze will come with options of a total of eight accessories - door handle protector, front bumper protector, rear bumper protector, body side moulding, trunk garnish, fog lamp garnish, chrome door lining and tail lamp garnish. The utility accessory package for the new Honda Amaze is priced at Rs 9,999 and the chrome package Rs 4,999.

Honda Amaze happens to be the first ever Honda car to come with a diesel engine. The 2018 Honda Amaze is the first to have a CVT gearbox paired with a diesel engine. Petrol powered Honda Amaze continues to get CVT gearbox with paddle shifts.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine on the new Honda Amaze makes 88 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 110 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine develops 99 bhp of power along with 200 Nm of torque.

On the inside, the 2018 Honda Amaze has a cabin more upclass than before. The dashboard of top-manual versions of both petrol and diesel trims feature Honda's Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

New Honda Amaze is now in line with the company's design latest philosophy with a face that looks similar to Honda's flagship saloon car. The new design has enhanced the Amaze's overall personality. It is now bolder, aggressive better headlamps that house LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).