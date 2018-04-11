2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe launched in India: Four-wheel-drive sports Coupe’s prices start at Rs 1.10 crore

Audi RS5 Coupe, the second generation sports Coupe with the new RS design philosophy, has been launched in India. The four-wheel-drive sports Coupe is priced at Rs 1.10 crore (Ex-showroom) and is now available in all Audi showrooms in India. The new Audi RS 5 Coupé does 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and is capable of a top speed of 250 km/h. It is powered by a 2.9 TFSI bi-turbo engine which produces 450 hp and delivers 600 Nm of torque. Both turbochargers of the 2.9 TFSI engine unit are centrally positioned inside the V of the engine and each of them supplies a single cylinder bank.

“Audi Sport signifies the transition of Audi’s racetrack technology into production-ready performance cars. Born on the track, built for the road - the all new Audi RS 5 Coupé is the gran Turismo among the RS models from Audi Sport. The car’s V6 bi-turbo engine has been developed from the ground up and provides significantly more performance coupled with higher efficiency.

"The all-new Audi RS5 Coupé combines the performance of a sportscar and the comfort of a sedan which makes it a desirable machine for our customers and enthusiasts who are smart yet adventurous and want to make an incomparable style statement,” said Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.

On the inside, the Audi RS5 gets sporty elements, new materials, and colours. At the front, it gets super sports seats in Alcantara leather upholstery standard with the option of fine Nappa leather. The steering wheel is a three-spoke flat-bottom unit with multifunction –Electrically adjustable front seats including memory function for the driver’s seat with pneumatic lumbar support and massage function. Three zone air conditioning, Ambient lighting and Door trim with aluminium inlay and illuminated RS 5 logo are other standard features on this performance coupe.

Rahil further added, “2018 is the Year of Audi Progression and in line with this, we are renewing our performance car portfolio in India and have lined up more surprises in store for our performance car enthusiasts in the coming days. The all-new Audi RS 5 Coupé is a unique product as it bridges the gap for the customers who are practical and want to own a luxury car with the performance of a sportscar.”