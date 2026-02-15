The updated Continental GT 650 is slated for launch in the final quarter of 2026, shortly after the debut of the larger Continental GT 750 in the third quarter.

Royal Enfield has confirmed plans to refresh its bestselling Continental GT 650 cafe racer later this year, ensuring the model remains a core offering in its modern-classic twin-cylinder range rather than being discontinued after the launch of the highly anticipated GT 750.

According to a report by Autocar India, the updated Continental GT 650 is slated for launch in the final quarter of 2026, shortly after the debut of the larger Continental GT 750 in the third quarter. The GT 750, equipped with a new 750cc parallel-twin engine, will sit as a more premium, higher-performance variant, allowing both models to coexist in showrooms.

The Continental GT 650 has become Royal Enfield’s top-selling twin-cylinder motorcycle, attracting a notably younger buyer profile due to its trendy cafe racer styling, nimble handling, and approachable price-performance balance. The upcoming facelift is described as “fairly substantial,” moving well beyond minor cosmetic tweaks such as fresh paint schemes or graphics.

Continental GT 650 2026 model expected upgrades

The most anticipated changes are said to focus on addressing long-standing owner feedback, particularly around ride quality. The bike will retain its classic telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, but both ends are expected to receive upgraded suspension components with improved damping and compliance for better performance on Indian roads.

There is also strong speculation about a twin front disc brake setup, mirroring prototypes spotted on the upcoming GT 750. If implemented, this would significantly boost braking power and feel, especially during enthusiastic cornering or emergency stops.

The current model lineup offers five colour options and the choice between spoked wheels or cast alloys, depending on the variant. Pricing currently ranges from Rs 3.53 lakh to Rs 3.82 lakh (ex-showroom), with premium editions like the chrome-heavy Mr Clean commanding the top end. The refreshed version is likely to see a modest price hike to reflect the enhanced hardware.

How will GT 650 be positioned after the launch of the GT 750

By updating the GT 650 while introducing the GT 750, Royal Enfield aims to broaden its cafe racer appeal without cannibalising sales. The 650 continues to deliver strong value for urban riders and weekend enthusiasts who want classic British-inspired looks with modern reliability, while the GT 750 is expected to target those seeking extra performance and presence.

No major engine changes are expected for the 648cc parallel-twin, which produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm in its current form. Additionally, industry insiders have also pointed to a Continental GT variant based on the 450cc Sherpa engine platform, which underpins the Himalayan and the Guerrilla models.