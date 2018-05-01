Upcoming two-wheelers: Scooters and motorcycles launching in India in 2018

2018 will be quite an interesting year for India's two-wheeler industry as motorcycle manufacturers that were so far inapproachable to Indian buyers are planning to launch entry-level bikes, such as BMW Motorrad. And key players like Royal Enfield are launching more powerful motorcycles with higher-displacement engines. In terms of scooters as well, buyers will now have more options that are more feature-loaded. At the 2018 Auto Expo in February, manufacturers like TVS and Hero unveiled scooters, motorcycles and concepts that will eventually be launched in the country such as the Hero XPulse 200 and TVS Zeppelin. Here we take a look at upcoming two-wheelers set to launch in India in 2018:

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

Perhaps two of the most anticipated motorcycles in India are the Royal Enfield twins – Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650. The two made their global debut at EICMA 2017 in Milan and were showcased at Rider Mania in India last year as well.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by a new 648cc, parallel twin engine paired with a six-speed transmission system. The power and torque outputs of this engine stand at 47 hp and 52 Nm respectively. The new Royal Enfield 650 twins will be priced in India under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad officially unveiled its entry-level street-fighter G 310 R and adventure bikes G 310 GS in India during the 2018 Auto Expo in February. The two are expected to launch in the coming months and will be the most affordable motorcycles in the German manufacturer's lineup.

The two are powered by a 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that puts out 34 bhp and 27 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission system. While the BMW G 310 R is expected to be priced at around Rs 3 lakh, the G 310 GS will retail at a premium of about Rs 50,000 over that of the G 310 R.

Hero XPulse 200

Hero MotoCorp unveiled the XPulse 200 at 2018 Auto Expo and it is due to launch in the country this year. The entry-level adventure bike replaces its younger sibling, the Impulse. Hero XPulse is powered by the same 200cc engine that powers the Hero Xtreme 200R. It will come with features like full LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes, optional luggage panniers and more. The new Hero XPulse 200 is expected to be launched in India at a price close to Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom).

Benelli Imperiale 400

Expected to launch in mid-2018, Benelli Imperiale 400 will directly compete with the likes of Royal Enfield 350 range. The new Benelli Imperiale 400 gets its power from a 373.5cc, single cylinder engine paired with a five-speed transmission system. The motorcycle will come to India through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and hence, it is likely to be priced competitively at about Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki is expected to bring the Burgman brand to India this year with the launch of the Suzuki Burgman Street scooter, which will be the most premium offering by the Japanese brand in India in terms of scooters. Internationally, Suzuki Burgman is sold in multiple engine displacement options but India will most likely get the 125cc or 150cc version. The upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street will challenge the likes of Aprilia SR 150 in the Indian scooter market. The premium scooter is expected to arrive with a price tag of a little over Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom).

Ather S340

Bengaluru based startup Ather Energy is set to roll out in first electric scooter S340 in India in the coming months. The company is set to start the bookings for the Ather S340 in the country in the month of June. In the initial phase, the scooter will be sold in Bengaluru and its availability in other parts of the country will be announced by the end of this year. The electric scooter will come with several interesting features like a colour waterproof touchscreen, parking assist, navigation assist, location tracker and more. The company claims that the Ather S340 will do a top speed of 72 km/h and has a range of 60 km between charges. It is expected to be priced at about Rs 75,000.