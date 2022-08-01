TVS sells 3.14 lakh two-wheelers in July, up 13%

July 2022 Auto Sales Analysis: TVS motorcycles registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 138,772 units in July 2021 to 150,340 units in July 2022.

TVS Motor Company has sold a total of 314,639 units in July 2022 as against 278,855 units in the month of July 2021 recording year-on-year growth of 13%.

In its official statement, the two-wheeler arm of TVS registered a growth of 14% in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022. Out of these, domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 15% with sales increasing from 175,169 units in July 2021 to 201,942 units in July 2022.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 138,772 units in July 2021 to 150,340 units in July 2022. Scooter registered a growth of 49% with sales increasing from 73,811 units in July 2021 to 110,196 units in July 2022

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 14,981 units in July 2022 as against sales of 16,127 units in July 2021.

The new versions of the TVS iQube electric scooter seem to be sitting well with the market as the company sold 6,304 units of TVS iQube Electric in July 2022 as compared to a monthly average sale of 2,908 units in Q1 2022.

TVS claims to have invested in strategic relationships and action plans for the supply of semiconductors and comments that the efforts are yielding results with improvements.