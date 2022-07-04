TVS Ronin images leaked online: India launch on July 6, 2022

The images of the upcoming TVS Ronin have leaked online ahead of its official launch scheduled for July 6, 2022. It will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB350 RS, etc.

TVS Motor Company will launch a new motorcycle in India on July 6, 2022. While it was earlier rumoured to be called Zeppelin R or Retron, the company’s upcoming offering will be christened TVS Ronin. Also, TVS is still tight-lipped about its new product but the latest leaked images of the motorcycle give us a glimpse of what to expect from the new TVS Ronin.

Image: Shreyas Sreedhar

The upcoming TVS Ronin will be unlike any other TVS motorcycle we have seen so far. In terms of design, it looks like a scrambler with a retro appeal. The motorcycle will get a round-shaped LED headlamp with a T-shaped LED DRL. Its images reveal that it will sport a muscular fuel tank with TVS’ logo, a single-piece tan seat, a bash plate for engine protection, and more.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

While the powertrain details aren’t known yet, the upcoming TVS Ronin is expected to get a slightly bigger and updated version of the Apache RTR 200 4V’s mill. It might feature a 225cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor is likely to churn out 20 bhp and 19 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Representative Image

Just like most other TVS products, one can expect the Ronin to be pretty feature-rich as well. In terms of hardware, it will get golden-coloured USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS possibly as standard. Upon launch, the TVS Ronin will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB350 RS, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming Cars in India in July 2022: Citroen C3 to Toyota Hyryder

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.