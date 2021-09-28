TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

TVS Motor Company recently launched the all-new TVS Raider 125 in India. So, how does this new 125cc sporty commuter from TVS fare against the 125cc naked streetfighter from Bajaj? Let’s find out!

TVS Motor Company recently marked its come back in the 125cc motorcycle segment of India with the all-new TVS Raider 125. The new TVS Raider 125 is a striking-looking motorcycle and it even gets several segment-first features. It is quite unique and sets itself apart from its rivals, which mostly include premium commuters. However, Bajaj Auto also recently launched the new Pulsar NS 125 in India and this naked streetfighter directly goes up against the TVS Raider 125. So, how do these new 125cc motorcycles fare against each other? That’s what we are going to find out in this specification-based comparison of the new TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125.

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Engine Specifications

The new TVS Raider 125 is powered by a BS6 compliant 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine with TVS’ ET-Fi or Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology. This motor churns out 11.3 HP of power at 7,500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, on the other hand, gets a BS6 compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops 12 HP of power at 8,500 RPM and 11 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM. Both these motorcycles get a 5-speed manual gearbox.

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Dimensions

The recently launched TVS Raider 125 is longer than the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 and it has slightly better ground clearance too. However, in terms of width, height, wheelbase, and overall fuel tank capacity, the Pulsar NS 125 is ahead of the new Raider 125. But, what’s interesting is that the TVS Raider 125 is a very lightweight motorcycle and it is around 21 kgs lighter than the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Cycle Parts and Features

The new TVS Raider 125, as well as the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, gets telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, both the motorcycles get a drum brake at the rear. At the front, the Pulsar NS 125 gets a disc brake only while the Raider 125 is offered with both a disc as well as a drum brake unit. These motorcycles get a combined braking system too and they ride on 17-inch tubeless tyres. In terms of features, the TVS Raider 125 is miles ahead of the Pulsar NS 125 as it gets an all-digital TFT instrument cluster loaded with a ton of information while the NS 125 gets a basic semi-digital semi-analogue console.

Also Read: 125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Variants and Price in India

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is offered in a single variant only and it is currently priced in India at Rs 98,234, Ex-showroom Delhi. The TVS Raider 125 is available in two variants – Drum and Disc, and they are priced at Rs 77,500 and Rs 85,469 respectively, all prices Ex-showroom Delhi. At this price point, the TVS Raider 125’s disc variant is around 13,000 rupees cheaper than the Pulsar NS 125 but offers a sporty design, good performance and a host of class-leading features. Which 125cc sporty commuter motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.