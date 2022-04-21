TVS Racing announces One-Make Championship

Additional to the race in Malaysia, the One-Make championship would also be held in Japan, Thailand and Indonesia.

TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS has announced the conduct of TVS Asia One-Make Championship in Malaysia later this year. Being conducted for the first time, the championship will be held along with the Asian Road Racing Championship. The rider selection process for the same was conducted on April 27 at Sepang circuit in Malaysia to select the eight best riders from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia. On top of that, eight other riders will be selected independently by the TVS Racing team.



“The engineering and performance prowess in our race machines has been derived from TVS Racing’s race-bred pedigree on the track, proving its mettle across a host of racing formats and has put us on the global map. We are excited about carving our success story internationally. The TVS Asia One Make Championship will play a pivotal role as a milestone in our global journey for TVS Racing, said Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company.

We take this as an opportunity to take our learnings from the Indian tracks and demonstrate our capabilities internationally. We also look forward to having international racers atop our TVS Asia One Make Apache RR 310 motorcycles competing in the future championships,” he added.