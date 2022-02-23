TVS clocks 1 million two-wheeler exports in FY21-22: Highest-ever figure

TVS Motor Company has clocked 1 million two-wheeler exports in FY21-22, which is its highest-ever figure yet. TVS’ key export models include the Apache series, HLX series, Raider, and Neo series.

TVS Motor Company, one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has today announced that its two-wheeler exports have clocked 1 million units in FY21-22. This Madras-based Indian two-wheeler maker has achieved this significant export milestone in a financial year for the first time ever and it includes sales from TVS Motor Company as well as PT TVS, Indonesia.

TVS Motor Company currently has a presence across 80 global countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian sub-continent, and Central & Latin America. Moreover, the company is planning to enter more markets in Europe and North America. The key export models of the company include the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series. As per TVS, an increase in global motorcycle sales has significantly contributed to this achievement.

Commenting on this milestone, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions. TVS Motor has always been committed to quality, technology, and customer delight and this must be further enhanced in the future. We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in segment, technology offerings.”

KN. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted that TVS Motor’s international two-wheeler business has achieved a sales milestone of 1 million units in this financial year. The consistent strong export performance is a testimony to our customer experience and best-in-class quality. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers, and a passionate team who have made this possible.”

He further added, “We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment. With the support of our distribution network, we look forward to continuing playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational globally.”

