Trouve Motors’ H2 hyper-maxi electric scooter officially teased: Bookings to open soon

Trouve Motors has released the first official teaser of its upcoming H2 hyper-maxi electric scooter. Pre-bookings for the same will begin in August 2022 while the launch will take place early next year.

IIT-Delhi incubated EV start-up, Trouve Motors, has released the official teaser of its upcoming hyper-maxi scooter, H2. The company claims that this futuristic electric maxi-scooter has been completely designed in India at Trouve’s R&D facility in Bangalore, Karnataka. Pre-bookings for the same will begin in August this year while the scooters are expected to hit the Indian roads in the first half of 2023.

Talking about its specifications, this upcoming hyper maxi-scooter will get an electric motor that has a continuous power output of 4.8 kW while the peak power is rated at 7.9 kW. The company claims that the motor will be liquid-cooled and can reach from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.3 seconds. While the battery specs of the EV haven’t been revealed yet, it is claimed to offer a range of 130 km – 230 km on a full charge.

In terms of hardware, this electric scooter is said to feature upside-down front forks, a mono-shock absorber at the rear, disc brakes with 2-piston callipers and just like the case with all EVs, a single-speed transmission. This electric maxi-scooter will get all-LED headlights, support 4G connectivity and is claimed to come with built-in Google functionality to offer advanced internet-backed features to riders.

The company also says that it will raise USD 3 million in seed funding. Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor said, “The electric 2-wheeler segment in India has exponentially grown in the last few years. In 2021 alone, it recorded a staggering 132% growth, indicating that 2022 will be even better. And with the launch of our electric maxi-scooters, we not only aim to contribute to this growth trajectory but also strive to further revolutionize this space by bringing more innovation.”

