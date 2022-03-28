Triumph Motorcycles will launch the new Tiger Sport 660 in India tomorrow, i.e. on March 29, 2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to launch the all-new Tiger Sport 660 in India tomorrow, i.e. on March 29, 2022. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 made its global debut in October last year. Pre-bookings for the same commenced in India in December 2021 but the launch got delayed. Now that it will be launched soon, here’s what you can expect from Triumph’s most affordable adventure tourer.

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be the smallest Tiger in the company’s India line-up. As the name suggests, this adventure tourer is based on Triumph’s Trident 660 naked streetfighter. However, it gets a different sub-frame and a long-travel suspension. Talking about the design, it gets a muscular front fascia with twin sharp LED headlamps and a tall visor.

Globally, it is offered in three dual-tone colours, namely Lucerne Blue Sapphire Black, Korosi Red Graphite, and Graphite Sapphire Black. The motorcycle sports a large 17-litre fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a stubby exhaust. In terms of features, it gets a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, two riding modes – Road and Rain, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter.

The new Triumph Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine, the same as the Trident 660. However, Triumph says that it has been tuned differently to suit its riding characteristics. This motor develops 80 hp of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. Upon launch, the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

