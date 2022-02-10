Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype revealed: Road & Track testing to begin soon

Triumph Motorcycles has officially revealed the prototype version of its project all-electric bike, TE-1. The Triumph TE-1 prototype electric motorcycle is capable of producing a whopping more than 500kW (670 hp) of power.

Triumph Motorcycles has finally revealed the prototype version of its first-ever all-electric bike, TE-1. The Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle has been in the making since mid-2019. Now, this British two-wheeler maker has announced that with the final build of the prototype demonstrator, the third phase of the Triumph TE-1 project is completed. It will soon undergo full road & track testing as a part of the fourth phase of the development process.

The Triumph TE-1 prototype electric motorcycle has been developed in collaboration with four different entities. They are – Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Limited, and WMG at the University of Warwick. Moreover, it has been funded by the UK government’s Office for Zero-Emission Vehicles. For the TE-1 prototype, the final chassis, cockpit, panels, wheels, transmission, belt drive, and electronics were contributed by Triumph.

Triumph also provided Ohlins USD cartridge forks, unique prototype Ohlins RSU, Brembo M50 monobloc calipers, and Triumph motorcycle control software. Williams Advanced Engineering supplied the WAE battery pack for the final iteration of the prototype. It incorporates a dedicated cell packaging for optimum centre of gravity, vehicle control unit, DC/DC converter, integrated cooling, charge port, and styled carbon covers.

Integral Powertrain Limited provided the final prototype powertrain, which features a scalable integrated inverter and combined motor with silicon carbide switching technology and integrated cooling. WMG, University of Warwick, completed the final pre-live trial simulation, and the company claims that its results indicate that the TE-1 project is on course to deliver the intended performance and durability outcomes. The completion of the third stage of the TE-1 project marks the official end of this collaboration stage.

Now, in the fourth stage, the live testing program of the prototype will be led by Triumph, and it will be extensively tested in real-world conditions for the next six months. Triumph will test the prototype on a rolling road to test its Throttle calibration, Power and torque output, range and battery consumption, Thermal optimisation, etc. It will also be assessed on a track to gauge its Handling, Acceleration, Braking and braking regeneration strategy, among others.

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that the fourth stage of the TE-1 project is estimated to be completed by Summer 2022. The prototype demonstrator will be updated with its final body panels & paint scheme and that’s when its full specifications and test results will also be made public. The Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle will reportedly get a 15kWh battery pack. Moreover, its powertrain is capable of producing up to 500kW (670 hp) of power. However, its battery is said to limit its peak power output to 130kW (174hp).

