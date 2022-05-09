Triumph Street Twin, Street Scrambler to get new names?

While the Street Scrambler could be renamed to ‘Scrambler 900’, the Street Twin could be touted as the ‘Speed Twin 900’.

Rumors are rife that Triumph Motorcycles is likely to rename two of its popular models – the Street Scrambler and Street Twin. While the Street Scrambler could be renamed to ‘Scrambler 900’, the Street Twin could be touted as the ‘Speed Twin 900’. It is to be noted that the renaming requests have been filed in Australia and might be market-specific. Triumph has renamed its bikes earlier – The Tiger Explorer to Tiger 1200 and the Speed Triple was changed to Speed Triple 1200.

If that makes you wonder that the Street Triple will remain the only model in Triumph’s line-up with the ‘Street’ moniker, you might be incorrect as it too might be rebadged to Speed Triple 765 in the future. There is no official word yet on why the company is opting for the new nomenclature.

In December last year, Triumph Motorcycles launched the Gold Line and Special Edition ranges in India across its motorcycle lineup adding nine motorcycles to its existing portfolio of 18 motorcycles. The Gold Line range features six motorcycles, while the Special Editions consist of three motorcycles all available for a limited period run of one year. The Gold Lines showcase hand-painted gold lining skills of Triumph’s paint shop and custom-inspired schemes.