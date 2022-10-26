Triumph launches Chrome Collection motorcycles starting Rs 8.84 lakh

Deliveries are set to begin late 2022 or early 2023 and the Chrome Collection will be available to order for a single year.

Triumph has launched a limited-run motorcycle range named ‘Chrome Editions’ as a homage to the craftsmanship that’s been a significant part of its history. The Triumph Chrome Collection consists of eight models that get hand-crafted chrome schemes, each unique and with a dedicated chrome accessory kit as well. As per Triumph, a new workshop has been set for these chrome editions as they require approximately five hours of additional craftsmanship per bike.

The chrome scheme is what sets these models apart as mechanically, they are identical as before. The two models excluded from this collection are the Thruxton RS and the Scrambler 1200. Find all eight models of the new Chrome Collection below.

Model Price Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition Rs 8.84 lakh Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition Rs 9.94 lakh Triumph Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition Rs 10.04 lakh Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition Rs 11.89 lakh Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition: Rs 12.85 lakh Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition Rs 12.85 lakh Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition Rs 20.80 lakh Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition Rs 21.40 lakh

Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition: Price Rs 8.84 lakh

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition.

The Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition features a tank finished in a shade of Red Hopper. It gets a black stripe running through the centre, metal knee pad infills and metal detailing for the triangular Triumph badge and charges Rs. 35,000 extra over the standard model for these additions. It also gets black fenders and red and silver detailing on the jet-black side panels.

Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition: Price Rs 9.94 lakh

Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition.

This one gets a Brooklands Green tank with a black stripe in the middle, metal knee pad infills and chrome details on the Triumph badge. The fenders, side panels and frame cowl are also done in lack. Also on offer is a black high mudguard and a green fly screen as accessories on this motorcycle. The Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition costs Rs 35,000 more than the regular Scrambler.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition: Price Rs 10.04 lakh

Triumph Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition.

For the Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition, Triumph has given a Cobalt Blue tank with a metal stripe in the centre complimented with black fenders, side panels and headlamp housing. Be willing to add Rs 35,000 more over the standard Triumph Bonneville T100 for this one.

Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition: Price Rs 11.89 lakh

Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition.

The Triumph Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition costs a whopping Rs. 80,000 more than the normal Bonneville T120. But for that amount you get a fully chromed fuel tank with blue surrounds, black fenders, side panels and black headlamp housing.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition: Price Rs 12.85 lakh

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition.

The Bobber Chrome Edition also gets a chrome fuel tank with a black overlay and the Triumph triangle badges with chrome detailing. It also features chrome and black tank, black fenders and side panels,with the option to opt for a black short front mudguard as well. The Chrome Edition Bobber will set you back by an additional Rs 80,000 more than the standard version.

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition: Price Rs 12.85 lakh

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition.

The Speedmaster Chrome Edition gets a full chrome tank with red surrounds, black fenders, side panels and headlamp housing. Similar to the Bobber, the Speedmaster also gets the choice of a black short front mudguard and charges a premium of Rs 80,000 more than the regular model.

Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition: Price Rs 20.80 lakh

Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition.

For the Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition, Triumph has given a full chrome tank with a black inlay and fenders, fly screen, radiator cowls, headlamp housing, side panels and rear bodywork. It is complimented matte aluminium finished upper radiator cowl that contrasts the all black parts and the black engine quite well.The Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition adds Rs 90,000 more to the standard Rocket 3 R’s price.

Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition: Price Rs 21.40 lakh

Triumph Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition.

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT also gets a full chrome tank but with the front portion finished in Diablo Red. Jet Black fenders, fly screen, headlamp housing, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork, contrasted with an aluminium finish on the upper radiator cowl and fork guards make it look quite unique. This Chrome Edition charges a premium of Rs 90,000 more than the regular Rocket 3 GT.