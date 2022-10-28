Top 10 selling scooters in September 2022 – Activa, Jupiter and Access

To give an idea of the windfall win and preference for the Activa in the market, second on the list, the TVS Jupiter, raked in one-third of Activa’s total sales.

A positive buying sentiment has been evident in the last couple of months, supporting the renewal of the automobile industry that was battered by the pandemic. With workplaces reopening, there’s been an uptick in the sale of personal vehicles and what says ‘personal’ better than a trusty two-wheeler in India? Let’s take a look at the top 10 selling scooters for September 2022.

Rank OEM Models Sep-22 1 Honda Activa 2,45,607 2 TVS Jupiter 82,394 3 Suzuki Access 46,851 4 TVS Ntorq 31,497 5 Honda Dio 29,994 6 Hero Pleasure 19,682 7 Hero Destini 125 14,951 8 Suzuki Burgman 12,875 9 Yamaha Fascino 10,348 10 TVS Pep+ 9,518 Total 5,03,717

The Honda Activa has been ruling the top-selling scooter charts for a long time now and for September 2022, the trusty two-wheeler sold a total of 2,45,607 units to take the top spot. To give an idea of the windfall win and preference for the Activa in the market, note that the second on the list, the TVS Jupiter, raked in one-third of Activa’s total sales.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sold 4,88,924 units in September, accounting for an increase of 15.5% over numbers sold in August 2022 which stood at 39,307 units. That being said, HMSI’s exports declined this month and marked a slump of 24.6%. The brand exported 29,635 units this month against 39,307 units sold at the same time last month.

VS Motor Company sold a total of 2,83,878 units in September and compared to figures of last month, reported a decline of 10%. Nevertheless, year-on-year sales growth for the brand was at 16% as in September 2021, TVS sold (2,44,084 units).