Honda Activa sold 1.30 lakh units in January 2023.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Top 10 scooters sold in January 2023 include 3 e scooters
Top 10 scooters sold in January 2023 includes three electric scooters.

As per recent data shared by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), the top 10 scooters sold in January 2023 reflect the growing acceptance of electric vehicles in the Indian market. As the veteran Honda Activa continues to maintain its windfall majority, there are some new kids on the block as well.

S.No.ModelsJanuary-22S.No.ModelsJanuary-23
1Honda Activa1,43,2341Honda Activa1,30,001
2TVS Jupiter43,4762TVS Jupiter54,484
3Suzuki Access42,1483Suzuki Access45,497
4Dio27,8374Ntorq24,362
5Ntorq21,1205Dio18,752
6Pleasure13,1956Ola*18,245
7Burgman9,5047Ather 450X14,802
8Ray7,0308Burgman12,504
9Avenis6,3149TVS iQube Electric12,169
10Fascino6,22110Hero Destni 12510,975

Honda Activa

To no surprise, Honda Activa leads the charts and is the top-selling scooter for January 2023 after selling 1.30 lakh units.The sales were higher last year at 1.43 lakh for the popular scooter that recently launched the H-Smart in India at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. It gets a host of features with a segment-first smart key to take on the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter sales increased 25% year-0n-year in January 2023.

Trailing the Honda Activa is the TVS Jupiter at the second position with sales of 54,484 units in January 2023 and 43,476 units in the same period last year. Despite being the second on the list, Jupiter is behind by 1 lakh units. 

Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Ola S1 

The Ather 450X sold 14,803 units in January 2023 while Ola registered 18,245 units.

In 2023, three electric scooters made it to the top 10 list recording the growth of electric vehicles in India. The Ather 450X sold 14,803 units in January 2023 to become the 6th most-selling scooter whereas the TVS iQube is at the 8th position with a sale of 12,169 units in the same period. According to reports, in January 2023, Ola recorded 18,245 registrations which makes it the most selling electric scooter in the market.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 12:22 IST