Top 10 scooters sold in January 2023 include 3 e scooters

Honda Activa sold 1.30 lakh units in January 2023.

As per recent data shared by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), the top 10 scooters sold in January 2023 reflect the growing acceptance of electric vehicles in the Indian market. As the veteran Honda Activa continues to maintain its windfall majority, there are some new kids on the block as well.

S.No. Models January-22 S.No. Models January-23 1 Honda Activa 1,43,234 1 Honda Activa 1,30,001 2 TVS Jupiter 43,476 2 TVS Jupiter 54,484 3 Suzuki Access 42,148 3 Suzuki Access 45,497 4 Dio 27,837 4 Ntorq 24,362 5 Ntorq 21,120 5 Dio 18,752 6 Pleasure 13,195 6 Ola* 18,245 7 Burgman 9,504 7 Ather 450X 14,802 8 Ray 7,030 8 Burgman 12,504 9 Avenis 6,314 9 TVS iQube Electric 12,169 10 Fascino 6,221 10 Hero Destni 125 10,975

Honda Activa

To no surprise, Honda Activa leads the charts and is the top-selling scooter for January 2023 after selling 1.30 lakh units.The sales were higher last year at 1.43 lakh for the popular scooter that recently launched the H-Smart in India at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. It gets a host of features with a segment-first smart key to take on the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter sales increased 25% year-0n-year in January 2023.

Trailing the Honda Activa is the TVS Jupiter at the second position with sales of 54,484 units in January 2023 and 43,476 units in the same period last year. Despite being the second on the list, Jupiter is behind by 1 lakh units.

Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Ola S1

The Ather 450X sold 14,803 units in January 2023 while Ola registered 18,245 units.

In 2023, three electric scooters made it to the top 10 list recording the growth of electric vehicles in India. The Ather 450X sold 14,803 units in January 2023 to become the 6th most-selling scooter whereas the TVS iQube is at the 8th position with a sale of 12,169 units in the same period. According to reports, in January 2023, Ola recorded 18,245 registrations which makes it the most selling electric scooter in the market.