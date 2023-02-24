Top 10 scooters sold in January 2023 include 3 e scooters

As per recent data shared by SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), the top 10 scooters sold in January 2023 reflect the growing acceptance of electric vehicles in the Indian market. As the veteran Honda Activa continues to maintain its windfall majority, there are some new kids on the block as well.
|S.No.
|Models
|January-22
|S.No.
|Models
|January-23
|1
|Honda Activa
|1,43,234
|1
|Honda Activa
|1,30,001
|2
|TVS Jupiter
|43,476
|2
|TVS Jupiter
|54,484
|3
|Suzuki Access
|42,148
|3
|Suzuki Access
|45,497
|4
|Dio
|27,837
|4
|Ntorq
|24,362
|5
|Ntorq
|21,120
|5
|Dio
|18,752
|6
|Pleasure
|13,195
|6
|Ola*
|18,245
|7
|Burgman
|9,504
|7
|Ather 450X
|14,802
|8
|Ray
|7,030
|8
|Burgman
|12,504
|9
|Avenis
|6,314
|9
|TVS iQube Electric
|12,169
|10
|Fascino
|6,221
|10
|Hero Destni 125
|10,975
Honda Activa
To no surprise, Honda Activa leads the charts and is the top-selling scooter for January 2023 after selling 1.30 lakh units.The sales were higher last year at 1.43 lakh for the popular scooter that recently launched the H-Smart in India at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. It gets a host of features with a segment-first smart key to take on the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.
TVS Jupiter
Trailing the Honda Activa is the TVS Jupiter at the second position with sales of 54,484 units in January 2023 and 43,476 units in the same period last year. Despite being the second on the list, Jupiter is behind by 1 lakh units.
Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Ola S1
In 2023, three electric scooters made it to the top 10 list recording the growth of electric vehicles in India. The Ather 450X sold 14,803 units in January 2023 to become the 6th most-selling scooter whereas the TVS iQube is at the 8th position with a sale of 12,169 units in the same period. According to reports, in January 2023, Ola recorded 18,245 registrations which makes it the most selling electric scooter in the market.