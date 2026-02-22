This Himalayan 440 by TNT Customs is what Royal Enfield ‘Himmy’ fans always wanted: Check price, engine specs and more 

TNT Customs took a standard Himalayan 411 and upgraded its engine parts using genuine Royal Enfield parts, primarily from the newer Scram 440.

The Himalayan 411 has a massive fan base of its own, lauded by enthusiasts for its old-school air-cooled engine that focused on drivability without offering a lot of weight to manage. While the new liquid-cooled Himalayan 450 replaced the legendary 411 a few years ago, Delhi-based custom motorcycle specialist TNT Motorcycles (also known as TNT Customs) has unveiled a compelling upgrade for fans of the classic Royal Enfield Himalayan. Dubbed the Himalayan 440, this build revives the spirit of the discontinued air-cooled Himalayan 411 by boosting its performance.

Don’t be misled into believing that the custom builder simply modified a Scram 440 to look like a Himalayan 411. TNT Customs took a standard Himalayan 411 and upgraded its engine parts using genuine Royal Enfield parts, primarily from the newer Scram 440. This allowed them to keep costs accessible and modifications straightforward.

Himalayan 440: A look at the custom upgrades and modifications

The base for the Himalayan 440 is a standard Himalayan 411, transformed with OEM components for reliability and ease of retrofit:

Engine and Gearbox: Swapped to a 443cc unit using Scram 440 parts, delivering 25.4 hp at 6,250 RPM and 34 Nm at 4,000 RPM – a noticeable bump from the original 411’s 24 hp and 32 Nm. A sixth gear is added to the gearbox too, improving highway cruising and fuel efficiency.

Wheels and Brakes: Cross-spoked rims and braking system borrowed from the Himalayan 450 for better durability and stopping power.

Note that the upgrades are designed for existing owners of Himalayan 411 or Scram 411 riders.

Suspension: Upgraded with aftermarket YSS units for improved handling on and off-road.

Fuel Tank: Custom 21-litre aluminium tank that maintains a near-stock weight (similar to the original 15-litre steel tank) while offering substantially more range—ideal for long-distance touring.

Naveen Nandal of TNT Motorcycles described the engine and gearbox upgrade as “a fairly straightforward process using OEM parts and without too many major modifications needed.” The larger tank, also aluminium, was praised for its practical touring benefits without adding undue weight.

Himalayan 440: Accessibility and pricing

Note that the upgrades are designed for existing owners of Himalayan 411 or Scram 411 riders. They can retrofit the parts themselves or through TNT. The costs (excluding GST) include:

– Engine and gearbox upgrade: Rs 38,000

– Custom 21-litre aluminium fuel tank: Rs 32,000

This makes the Himalayan 440 a cost-effective way to modernise an older bike, blending the classic air-cooled charm with improved power, gearing, and touring capability.