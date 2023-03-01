Suzuki launches OBD2-A and E20 compliant scooter range in India

Suzuki has launched its range of scooters that are now E20-compliant, while they also comply with OBD-2 norms.

Suzuki has launched its OBD2-A and E20-compliant range of scooters. The E20-compliant scooter range from Suzuki can run on petrol that has an ethanol blend of up to 20 percent, and the range consists of the Access 125, Avenis 125, and the Burgman Street.

In addition, the scooter range will be the first offering from Suzuki to comply with OBD2-A norms. The latest version of the onboard diagnostics system, also known as OBD2-A, helps in detecting system failures and illuminates the console lights to indicate the rider in case of any faults in the vehicle system.

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki India said, “ We plan to gradually make our entire product portfolio compatible with E20 fuel. This is a part of our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow.”

Suzuki has also showcased its working prototype flex fuel vehicle of the Gixxer 250 model at various events organized by the Government of India, including the Auto Expo.

Alongside the E20 compatibility, the Avenis now also gets Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue, and Suzuki Burgman Street will be offered in Pearl Matte Shadow Green colours as well.