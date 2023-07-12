Suzuki Access 125 achieves 5 million production milestone in India

The Suzuki Access 125 has achieved the 5 million production milestone in India. It was first introduced in the year 2007 and is currently priced from Rs 79,400 to Rs 89,500, ex-showroom Delhi.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out the 5 millionth Access 125 from its Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram, Haryana. The Suzuki Access 125 was first introduced in the year 2007. Back then, it was the only 125cc scooter on sale in the Indian market. Over the years, the Access 125 has evolved and it’s still one of the best-selling scooters in India.

Suzuki Access 125 crosses 5 million units production:

The Suzuki Access 125 took almost 16 years to achieve the 5 million (50 lakh) production milestone in India. This family scooter has come a long way in proving its mettle in the Indian market and achieving a significant market share in the country. It’s also worth mentioning that the company has been quick in upgrading the Access 125 almost every year to match the latest customer expectations.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X bookings cross 10,000 units: Price revision soon

Suzuki Access 125: Price and specifications

Powering the Suzuki Access 125 is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It is offered in a total of six variants and multiple colour shades. The prices of the Suzuki Access 125 range from Rs 79,400 to Rs 89,500, ex-showroom Delhi.

Watch Video | Suzuki Hayabusa Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the occasion, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “This is a major milestone for all of us at Suzuki Motorcycle India. It reflects our commitment and customers’ confidence in our Access 125 in the domestic as well as overseas markets. We express our sincere gratitude towards our valued customers, dealer partners, associates, and all our colleagues for supporting us achieve this remarkable feat.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium hybrid MUV launched, prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.