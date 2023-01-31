Honda Activa H-Smart vs Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Price, spec & feature comparison

Let’s find out how these three budget scooters compete with each other.

Time and again the two-wheeler space in India has new players and iterations competing for a place in one of the biggest crowd-puller segments, the scooters. We have a new version of the most-selling Activa, the latest from Hero called Xoom and TVS’s Jupiter that got it right in the first go. Let’s see how they rake up against each other.

Honda Activa H-Smart vs Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Price comparison

Scooter Price Honda Activa H-Smart Rs. 80,537 Hero Xoom Rs. 68,599 – Rs. 76,699 TVS Jupiter Rs. 69,999 – Rs. 86,263

The Honda Activa H-Smart is launched at Rs. 80,537 with a host of keyless features and in 6 colours. Prices for the Activa 6G Standard (Rs 74,536) and the Activa 6G DLX (Rs 77,036) have been updated as well.

Hero Xoom is being offered in three variants: LX, VX and ZX with prices starting at Rs, 68,599 for the base variant with sheet metal wheels and going up to Rs. 76,699 for the top variant with cast wheels and cornering lights.

The TVS Jupiter can compete with the Xoom and Activa in terms of price and features. It also has a bigger capacity variant, the Jupiter 125.

Honda Activa H-Smart vs Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Engine

The Hero Xoom is powered by a 110cc BS6 engine producing 8bhp at 7250 rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 5750 rpm. It gets a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. And it rides on 12-inch wheels.

The Honda Active H-Smart is powered by a 110cc engine which has an output of 7.7bhp and 8.9Nm of torque and looks identical to the 2022 edition. It continues to be equipped with a combi brake system without a disc brake.

The TVS Jupiter is powered by a 110cc engine producing 7.36bhp @ 7000 rpm and 8.4 Nm@ 5500 rpm torque. The scooter claims a fuel efficiency of 66.7 kmpl.

Honda Activa H-Smart vs Hero Xoom vs TVS Jupiter: Features

The Honda Activa H-Smart gets an electronic key fob that allows you to locate your vehicle by flashing all four indicators. One can start the scooter by flipping the switch located where the key slot usually is. All keyless functions of the fob can be switched off using the SmartSafe feature. For the first time, Activa gets alloy wheels as well.

The Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect (Rs 85,673) gets turn-by-turn navigation, a cubby holder on the front apron just below the USB charger. It also gets disc brake and Bluetooth connectivity. Overall, the features are much more useful for a seamless riding experience.

The Hero Zoom gets LED headlight, tail lamp and DRL, as well as fully digital instrumentation featuring Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets cornering lights that, using a gyroscope, detects lean angle, and then illuminates a number of lights on the side where the scooter is being turned.