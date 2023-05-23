Simple One e-scooter launched at Rs 1.45 lakh: Claims 212 km range

The new Simple One electric scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 212 km on a single charge.

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has finally revealed the production-spec version of its maiden electric scooter. The new Simple One e-scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open since August 2021 and the deliveries will commence on June 6, 2023.

Simple One EV: Price and availability

The Simple One has been priced at Rs 1.45 lakh for mono-tone and Rs 1.50 lakh for dual-tone colour variants. Bookings for the same are open and it has received over 1 lakh orders yet. The deliveries of this e-scooter will commence in a phase-wise manner starting from Bengaluru next month. Simple Energy aims to have around 150 showrooms across India in the next 10 months.

Simple One EV: Battery, range and performance

The new Simple One e-scooter is equipped with a portable 5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (fixed and removable) and is claimed to offer a range of 212 km per charge. It is paired with an 8.5 kW electric motor that develops 72 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is claimed to have a top speed of 105 kmph and it can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 6 hours using a home charger.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We are excited to commence our journey in the competitive Indian auto landscape and we will continuously focus on evolving ourselves through insights and learning that we gather from the industry. Going forward, our biggest priority is to facilitate quick deliveries for customers who have been patiently waiting to get their Simple ONE home.”

